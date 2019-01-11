Man charged with seriously assaulting woman on her lunch break in Brixworth village will appear in court today

A 53-year-old man accused of seriously assaulting a 21-year-old woman on her lunch break is set to appear at a Northampton court today charged with robbery.

Terry St John, of Acre Close, Mawsley, was arrested following an incident in Station Road, Brixworth, on Wednesday (January, 9) at around 1pm.

A woman was allegedly assault and robbed in Station Road, Brixworth.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and robbed while she was on her lunch break. She was later taken to Northampton General Hospital and has since been released.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.