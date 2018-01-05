Man charged with murder of Northampton toddler was on bail for drugs charges when arrested

The man accused of murdering a two-year-old boy in Northampton was on bail for drug charges at the time of his arrest.

Raphael Kennedy, 31, of Arthur Street, Kingsthorpe Hollow, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday via video link from HMP Woodhill.

He was appearing so as to clarify his custody situation due to the fact he was due to face trial for possession of diamorphine and crack cocaine - both class A drugs - and cannabis, for which he would be able to apply for bail.

However, Judge Rupert Mayo confirmed Kennedy will be remanded in custody because of the murder charge against him. The crime is alleged to have taken place in Arthur Street on December 15, 2017.

The murder trial was due to begin on January 23 at Leicester Crown Court, where the original hearing had taken place due to Northampton Crown Court being too busy. But Friday's hearing also determined the trial will now be heard by a Northampton jury.