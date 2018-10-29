Man charged with drugs and weapon offences after being arrested in Wellingborough

An 18-year-old man who was arrested in Wellingborough yesterday (Sunday) appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court this morning (29 October) charged with drugs and weapon offences.

Khalid Hogan, 18, from Manor Court, Enfield, faced two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one count of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was arrested as part of Operation Viper, which is Northamptonshire Police’s crackdown on serious and organised crime.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.