Man charged with attempted murder following incident in Towcester

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident at Gilbert Scott Court in Towcester yesterday morning (Friday).

Sean Kelly, also of Gilbert Scott Court, has been remanded in custody.

Emergency services including police, ambulance and fire officers were called to the incident at 8.40am.

The victim remains in a critical condition at University Hospital, Coventry.

Neighbourhood policing inspector Kev Byrne said: “I’d like to reassure the local community that yesterday’s incident was an isolated one, though clearly very traumatic for the victim and her family who we are supporting through this difficult time.

“Incidents like this are, thankfully, extremely rare and Towcester is a very safe place to live and work in.

“Our neighbourhood policing teams will remain in the area today to speak to the public and offer reassurance.”