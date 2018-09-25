Man caught running on camera in Northampton could be linked to 'altercation'

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information about an incident in Market Square, Northampton, when an altercation took place between two men.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.