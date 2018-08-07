Man caught 'recording people' in Northampton leisure centre changing rooms

A man who was allegedly seen filming in a Northampton leisure centre changing rooms has been arrested.

Witnesses are being sought after a suspicious incident in Danes Camp Leisure Centre on Wednesday, July 25.

Between 12pm and 12.30pm, a man was caught 'recording people' in the changing rooms on his phone, according to Northamptonshire Police.

When challenged he left the centre immediately.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have any information regarding it to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.