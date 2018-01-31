Man carrying Jack Daniels bottle a suspect as Northampton fish and chip shop damaged

A man behaving erratically and carrying a bottle of Jack Daniels is believed to have deliberately damaged a fish and chip shop in Northampton.

Witnesses reported seeing the man near the Silver Sea Fish and Chip shop in Limehurst Square, Duston at about 2.30pm yesterday (January 30).

The suspect, who is believed to have caused the damage (pictured), was white, aged about 40 and had a shaven head.

He had a medium build and was wearing a grey hoodie with a dark blue coat over the top of it. He was carrying a plastic bag and a bottle of Jack Daniels.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.