Man attacked by gang wielding metal poles in Northampton supermarket car park

A man was attacked by a gang of up to 10 people, some of them carrying metal poles, in a car park outside a Northampton supermarket.

The 25-year-old victim had been walking through the car park outside Co-op in Fieldmill Road, Bellinge, some time between 9.45pm and 10pm on Saturday (April 7).

Up to 10 people wearing hoodies and face coverings then punched and kicked the victim as well as hitting him with metal poles. He suffered head injuries as well as a broken hand.

Anyone with any information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.