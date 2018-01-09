Man attacked by gang outside Corby pub

A man suffered cuts and bruises after being chased and attacked by a group in the car park of a Corby pub.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault which took place outside the New Inn in Lloyds Road, Corby, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

The assault happened between 2.45am and 2.55 am in the pub car park.

A police spokesman said: “After the victim, a man in his 20s, had left the pub, he was attacked from behind by a group of males and chased across the car park.

“He tripped and fell and was further assaulted by the group, being kicked several times.

“He sustained cuts to his head and bruising which required hospital treatment.

“Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault or have any information about who was involved to contact them.”

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.