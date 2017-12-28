Man attacked and robbed in Kettering

A man was attacked by two balaclava-clad robbers in Kettering.

The incident happened on Wednesday (December 27) at about 4am when the victim was walking along Crown Street with his friends.

He was then approached by two men who proceeded to attack him and steal his phone and wallet.

The first offender is described as about 5ft 11in, of slim build, in his mid-20s, wearing dark clothing and a balaclava.

The second offender is described as about 5ft 11in, of slim build, in his mid-20s, wearing light grey clothing and a balaclava.

Anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.