Man arrested on suspicion of murder over death in Kettering

A man has been arrested after a 66-year-old was found dead in Kettering.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Gordon Street shortly before 9.45am today (Thursday) after reports that a 66-year-old man had been found deceased in the back garden.

A 37-year-old Kettering man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being held at the Weekley Woods Justice Centre, near Kettering.

Police are conducting house to house inquiries in the immediate area and anyone with any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.