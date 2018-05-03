Man arrested on suspicion of murder of one-year-old in Kettering

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a one-year-old child in Kettering.

Police and paramedics were called to an address in Regent Street at 9.15am on Thursday, April 26, following reports of an unresponsive child.

The child died three days later on Sunday, April 29, at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Detective Inspector Stuart Hitchon, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said: “The death of a child is truly devastating and we are doing all we can to establish the full circumstances around what has happened here.

“Our team of specially trained officers are offering support to the child’s family and I would ask the media to respect their privacy at this time as they grieve.”