Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Northampton after house was cordoned off yesterday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body at a house in Northampton yesterday (Friday, June 22).

Police officers gained access to a house in Victoria Gardens at about 12.30pm yesterday following concerns for the welfare of a 42-year-old man.

A scene guard remains in place at Victoria Gardens today.

Sadly, he was found dead at the scene.

A 50-year-old man from Northampton is currently in police custody and an investigation is underway.

A post-mortem examination was due to be carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary last night and results are awaited.

A scene-guard remains in place at the address in Victoria Gardens and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the investigation team on 101, quoting incident 253 of 22/6/18.