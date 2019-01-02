Man arrested in Northampton for burglaries following police sting

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a series of burglaries following a police operation this week.

The 53-year-old man was arrested on December 31 following the police operation in the Eastern district of Northampton. A 37-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector, Rich Tompkins, said: “This man is suspected of committing a number of burglary and drugs offences.

"A team of detectives are working on the case and I anticipate charges will follow.

"I’d also like to thank the public for their support in this case. Their direct support helped expedite his arrest and have thankfully prevented there being further victims within our county."