Man arrested for exposing himself to a woman in Middleton Cheney

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Northamptonshire after he exposed himself to a woman in Archery Road in Middleton Cheney.

Northamptonshire Police received a report at about midday yesterday (June 15) relating to a man who had exposed himself to a woman in the area before acting suspiciously outside a local school.

Response Sergeant Tom Afford, said: “We know this has caused a lot concern to people in Middleton Cheney so I am pleased that we have arrested a man as a result of our investigations.

“We would like to thank the local community for their support and reassure them that we are not looking for anybody else in relation to this incident.”