Man arrested for attempted murder after alleged assault in Northamptonshire this morning

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries earlier today.

Police have been stationed in Gilbert Scott Court, Towcester, for several hours after reports of an assault this morning.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing an air ambulance land on the playing fields at Sponne School to treat an injured woman, before flying her to hospital.

A force spokeswoman said: “Police were called to an address in Gilbert Scott Court, Towcester, at 8.40am this morning (Friday, June 19) to reports of an assault.

“A woman has been taken to University Hospital Coventry and a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.”