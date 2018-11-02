Man arrested and woman wanted for questioning about Northampton night-time assault

Police are urging a woman who may have information about a late-night assault in Northampton to get in touch.

At 2.55am on Sunday, September 16, a woman was assaulted in College Street, Northampton, suffering injuries which required medical treatment, Northamptonshire Police today said.

If you know this woman, urge her to get in touch with police.

Officers investigating the incident have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to trace who may be able to assist in their enquiries.

The pictured woman, or anyone with information about her identity, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

A was man arrested following the assault has been released under investigation.