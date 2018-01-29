Man arrested and released under investigation after stealing bicycle from Northampton bus station

Officers are appealing for the victim of a bike theft to come forward after it was stolen at the bus station in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened on Monday, January 22, between 10pm and 10.30pm, when a man stole the bicycle from the bike racks, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The man has been arrested and released under investigation.

Officers are now appealing for the victim of the theft to come forward.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.