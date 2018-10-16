Man arrested and police confirm dog wasn't shot during incident in Far Cotton

Police have confirmed that a dog on the loose in Far Cotton wasn't shot by officers this afternoon.

A man has been arrested following a police incident in St Leonards Road, Far Cotton this afternoon during which two people were taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog.

One man has been arrested following the incident in St Leonards Road

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the arrest of the male and denied rumours circulating on social media that the dog had been shot.

A spokesman said: "The dog definitely wasn’t shot."

Police and ambulance crews are currently on the scene in St Leonard's Road in Far Cotton, which is closed both ways.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Police officers were called to reports of a man kicking the front door of a property in St Leonard’s Road at 1.10pm today (Tuesday).

“During the incident, one of our officers and a member of the public sustained dog bites and have been taken to hospital."

“The dog has now been contained."

