Police dealing with an incident in which a man spent several hours on a roof in Northampton have arrested a 33-year-old.

Yesterday's incident caused road closures around in South Holme Court, Thorplands, near the Woodview Medical Practice in Holmecross Road.

Police cordoned off several roads while dealing with the incident

Northamptonshire Police said the man was in "a position of danger" and sent specialist officers to work alongside officers and the fire service.

"The incident concluded safely, and a 33-year-old man arrested," said a police spokeswoman.