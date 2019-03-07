Man arrested after police helicopter assists 999 incident in Far Cotton

A man aged 34 had been arrested after police cordoned off a road in Far Cotton this morning (Thursday)

Police were called to the Giggling Sausage Cafe in London Road at about 3.40am today (Thursday) after reports of a break-in.

Officers arrested a man this morning after he came down from the Giggling Sausage Cafe roof

But officers who arrived at the scene were confronted with a man on the roof of the building.

After closing the road, police called in firefighters to assist with a rescue and East Midlands Ambulance Service medics were summoned as a precaution.

And a police helicopter was tasked with keeping an eye on the man from above, using its infrared camera.

The incident came to a close at 6.45am when a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and burglary.