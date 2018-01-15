Man acquitted of Northampton town centre ammonia attack

A jury has acquitted a 26-year-old man of taking part in a Northampton ammonia attack.

Taishon Whittaker, from Ecton, was cleared of four charges of administering a noxious substance this afternoon (January 15) following a six-day trial at Northampton Crown Court.

Tomorrow, three men will be sentenced for the "gang-related" incident, where four members of the public, were splashed with ammonia.

Jake Price, 22, and Frank Taylor, 24, both from Wellingborough, as well as Ijuha Sterling-Campbell, 20, from Ecton, all pleaded guilty to administering a noxious substance.

At around 4.30am on July 23, last year, four members of the public, including two police officers, were splashed with ammonia in an early morning attack.