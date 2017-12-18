Man, 82, dies following serious car crash near Northampton garden centre

An 82-year-old man has died following a serious road traffic collision in Northampton after a car crossed the carriageway before continuing through a hedgerow and into a ditch.

The collision happened at about 4.40pm on Thursday, December 14 when a grey Ford S-Max was travelling along the A428 Harlestone Road towards Harlestone, near to the Wyevale Garden Centre and Harlestone Firs, when it crossed into the opposite carriageway.

The car then made contact with three vehicles before leaving the road and continuing through the hedgerow, coming to rest in the ditch.

The driver was taken to Northampton General Hospital where he sadly later died, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or who may have any information about what happened.

Witnesses or anyone with information are encouraged to contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.