Man, 72, dies in car crash near A5 in Northamptonshire

A 72-year-old man has died in a car crash in Northamptonshire and a 55-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Northamptonshire Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident, which took place in Shutlanger yesterday, (Wednesday, June 6).

At around 3pm, a silver Mini Cooper was in collision with a red Ford Fiesta on Main Road, between Shutlanger and the A5.

Sadly, the 72-year-old man driving the Mini died at the scene and the 55-year-old woman driving the Fiesta was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Witnesses or anyone with information about it can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174 615.