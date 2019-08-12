Man, 71, suffers life-threatening injuries after car hits tree in Northampton

A man in his 70s suffered life-threatening injuries after his car crashed into a tree in Northampton on Saturday (August 10).

A black SUV left the carriageway to its nearside, mounted the pavement and hit a tree on Wellingborough Road while travelling towards Weston Favell at around 3.10pm.

The incident was on Wellingborough Road, Northampton. Photo: Google

The 71-year-old driver of the Lexus RX was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

In the emergency response, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance landed on Abington Park while an ambulance car and an ambulance were also sent.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 335 of August 10.