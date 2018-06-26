Man, 70, dies in Northamptonshire after car lands in ditch

A 70-year-old man died in an accident in Northamptonshire last night after his car left the road, police have said.

The collision took place between West Haddon and Crick, at about 8.30pm last night (Monday, June 25), when the car left the road, landing in "dense foliage".

Sadly, the 70-year-old man driving the car died at the scene.

Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174 615.