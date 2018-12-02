Man, 39, arrested on suspicion of Wellingborough murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a 26-year-old man in Nest Farm Crescent, Hemmingwell.

Emergency services were called to reports of a serious assault in Nest Farm Crescent just after 2am yesterday (Saturday).

A 26-year-old man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The 39-year-old man, who is local, is currently being held in custody for interview.

Detectives investigating the incident continue to appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 49 of 1/12/18.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.