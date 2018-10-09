Man, 36, missing from Northamptonshire

Police are appealing for help to find a 36 year-old man currently missing from South Northants.

Seth Langford was last seen on Friday, October 5, and officers are urging him to get in contact to let them know he is safe and well.

He is white, about 6ft 5in, with a medium build, brown eyes, short brown hair and a short brown beard. He was last seen wearing a blue bomber jacket and ripped black/grey jeans. He may also be driving a Blue Land Rover Discovery 3.

Seth, or anyone who may have seen him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.