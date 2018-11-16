Man, 28, arrested on suspicion of kidnapping after alleged assault on woman near Daventry

A 28-year-old man from Weedon was arrested today, Friday, on suspicion of kidnapping, Northamptonshire Police have revealed.

He remains in custody and enquiries continue.

Sometime between 10.15pm on Saturday, November 3 and 2am on Sunday, November 4, a woman was allegedly assaulted after being pulled into a car and driven to a nearby layby.

The incident happened in a layby near the A45 London Road, Daventry.

Anyone with information, should call contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.