Man, 22, stabbed twice outside pub in Blisworth

Detectives investigating the stabbing of a man in Blisworth are appealing for witnesses and information.

Shortly after 10.35pm on Friday, November 22, a 22-year-old man was assaulted by another man outside the Royal Oak pub in Chapel Lane.

The stabbing happened outside the Royal Oak oub in Blisworth.

He suffered two stab wounds to the back and was taken to University Hospital Coventry in a non-life threatening condition.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has information about it, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

