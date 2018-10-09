Man, 22, denies charge of assisting an offender in Northampton murder inquiry

A 22-year-old Northampton man charged as part of the Joshua Bains murder inquiry with assisting an offender has appeared in court.

Lewis Karmody, from Walker Street, Upton, pleaded not guilty at Northampton Magistrates' Court today (October 9).

Joshua Bains, 28, from Northampton, was fatally wounded during an alleged shooting in Webb Drive, Upton at about 9pm on Thursday; he died at the scene.

Karmody was remanded into custody and will appear at Northampton Crown Court on November 7.

'Joshua was a truly beautiful person in every way and his death has left a huge gap in our lives' - Family pays tribute to victim

A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation pending further inquiries. A fourth man arrested on suspicion of the possession of a firearm has been released with no further action.

The investigation is ongoing and witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 18000476859. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.