Male driver, 54, killed and another injured in two-car crash near Northampton

A 54-year-old male driver died and another man was injured after a two-car crash near Northampton last night (Monday, December 16).

A blue Ford Fiesta travelling northbound on the A428 Bedford Road was in collision with a white Audi A3 travelling southbound near Little Houghton at around 11.55pm.

The crash was on the A428 Bedford Road near Little Houghton. Photo: Google

The Ford driver died at the scene, while the Audi driver, a 49-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with non-life-changing injuries.

The road was closed between the Liliput Road roundabout on Brackmills Industrial Estate, Northampton, and Bedford Road in Little Houghton for recovery work.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.