Major route in Northampton at a standstill after bus fire

Traffic is at a standstill on a major route into Northampton after a bus caught fire earlier this morning.

Commuters on the A45 are experiencing long delays in both the east and westbound directions this morning as a result of the fire at the Earls Barton junction.

Delays of 45 minutes and more are being felt on the eastbound carriageway, with traffic backing up to the Riverside roundabout.

In the westbound direction, AA Travel is reporting delays of 20 minutes and more on the approach to the Earls Barton turn.

Updates to follow.