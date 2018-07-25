Major route in and out of Northampton CLOSED due to a gas leak

A gas leak has forced the closure of a main road in Northampton today.

The A508 has been closed both ways from M1 junction 15 to the A5 following a gas leak earlier this morning (Wednesday).

It is expected that the road will remain closed until at least tomorrow.

Firefighters are on the scene following the gas leak in Stoke Bruerne, which was reported to emergency services ay around 3am.

The closure is causing long delays on all surrounding routes including the M1, A45 and the Queen Eleanor Roundabout.