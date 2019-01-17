Major road into Northampton partially blocked following severe accident

The A428 southbound into Northampton is partially closed this morning following reports of a severe accident.

All emergency services and the air ambulance are reportedly at the scene of the crash on Harlestone Road near to the Hopping Hare pub.

Traffic is moving slowly both ways between Barn Way and Mill Lane.

The road remains partially blocked following the accident just after 7.30am.

There are also long delays on the A45 heading into Northampton as well as queueing traffic between on Mereway and A5076.