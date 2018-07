Restricted access to the A508 in both directions remains in place this afternoon (Wednesday).

A gas leak in Stoke Bruerne in the early hours of this morning forced the closure of the A508 in and out of town, causing misery for commuters.

The road has since reopened but remains closed to heavy goods vehicles both way from M1 junction 15 to the A5.

Repairs are still ongoing after the gas leak.

Diversions are in place.