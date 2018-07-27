Major plane parts maker set to open facility in Northampton creating 10 jobs

A world-leading aircraft parts manafacturer is set to open a new £2 million facility in Northampton.

Monarch Aircraft Engineering (MAEL), is to open a new component maintenance centre in Caswell Road, Brackmills Industrial Estate, in September this year.

The £2 million is being located in the town because it is mid-way between its Luton and Birmingham base maintenance facilities, MAEL says.

In total, 20 people will work at the new component maintenance centre, with 10 new jobs being created.

Chris Dare, managing director of MAEL, said: “Our new Northampton facility will enable us to more effectively and efficiently support our burgeoning line and base maintenance facilities across the UK.

“This multi-million pound investment in new facilities, equipment and, most importantly, skilled engineering talent, is an integral part of our long-term growth plan and will play a vital role in our success in the years ahead.”

MAEL provides maintenance and repair services for some of the world's leading airlines.

It currently works with Thomas Cook, include Virgin Atlantic Airways, China Airlines, Wizz Air, Icelandair and La Compagnie.

MAEL has permanent year-round stations at nine airports across the UK where it provides line maintenance support including all levels of maintenance on Airbus, Boeing, Embraer and Bombardier aircraft types.