Motorists travelling into Northampton on the M1 are still experiencing long delays after an earlier lorry fire.

Two lanes out of four are still closed on the southbound carriageway between junction 18 for Daventry and junction 19 for the Catthorpe interchange following the fire at around 7.30am.

Congestion is reportedly backing up to junction 20.

Emergency services initially had to block the entire road will fire services extinguished the flames. All lanes are expected to reopen by mid-morning.