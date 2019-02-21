Major crime team makes house-to-house enquiries in Duston

Officers from Leicestershire Police have been assisting with enquiries into serious crime in the Duston area of Northampton.

The officers are working on an investigation being run by the major crime team at the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, though both Northants and Leicestershire police forces are remaining tight-lipped as to the exact nature of the probe.

Householders are being reminded to always ask for photographic ID from unexpected callers.

If you are unsure about a caller’s identity, don’t feel you are being rude by turning them away, genuine callers won’t mind.

Police officers carry photographic ID and warrant cards which they should show when they introduce themselves.