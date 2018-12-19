Major Christmas and New Year changes to rail services to and from Northampton

Planning a train ride from Northampton to the Big Smoke in the Chrismas holidays? Read this and click the relevant links so you won't be caught out.

There will be no London Northwestern Railway services on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Last train from Euston to Northampton on Christmas Eve is 21.54.

For New Year revellers visiting London, the last trains from Euston to Northampton in the early hours of January 1st are 01.04 and 01.34. After that, you'll have to hunker down until 06.54...

Check before you travel using online journey planner and follow @LNRailway on Twitter for the latest updates and travel info.

XMAS AND NY IMPROVEMENT WORKS AND REDUCED SERVICE

22 December 2018 until 02 January 2019 - Reduced Service. (Check rail times on the National Rail website)

Engineering Works Summary

Birmingham – Northampton – London Euston

Buses will replace trains between Rugby and Northampton all day on 27 December and until 1200 hours on 28 December

27 December – 2 January - Trains between Birmingham New Street and London Euston will run to amended timetables

A normal service will resume on 3 January

Specific Days

Thursday 27 December

A reduced amended service will run between London Euston and Tring / Milton Keynes Central / Northampton.

An amended service will be in operation between London Euston and Northampton / Birmingham New Street.

Sunday 30 December

After 12:00, trains between London Euston and Milton Keynes Central / Northampton / Birmingham New Street will run to an amended timetable. Tring services will not run and other services will call at Bushey, Kings Langley and Apsley. Birmingham New Street services will call at Harrow & Wealdstone and Tring additionally, and will also be re-timed to run earlier than usual. Crewe services will also be retimed.

For more information about rail travel across the Christmas and New Year Period, visit www.londonnorthwesternrailway.co.uk/upgrades