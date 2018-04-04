Major £1.4m gas investment project starts in Northamptonshire for 20-weeks

Gas network Cadent has started work on a £1.4 million major engineering project to strengthen the gas pipes in Northamptonshire, expected to last for five months.

The project, which started on Tuesday (April 3) in the Silverstone area, will see major investment work to upgrade more than four kilometres of gas pipes in Whittlebury Road, Silverstone Road, Church Way, Towcester Road and Shutlanger Road.

New gas mains will be installed alongside the existing ones so that the network can respond to the need for extra gas.

Cadent authorising engineer Mark Allsop said: “Our job is to keep people safe and warm. This project is a significant investment to make sure that new pipes provide extra gas in the Silverstone area so that local people and businesses can continue to enjoy safe and reliable gas supplies for many decades to come.

“We know that this vital project is likely to cause some disruption. We have planned three teams of engineers to work at different locations at the same time so that we can complete the work quickly. We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during our work.”

Three teams of engineers will be working in Towcester Road, High Street and Church Way at the same time to complete the works "safely and quickly."

To keep staff and road-users safe while the work is underway multiple sets of temporary traffic lights will be used to help traffic flow more freely in Towcester Road, High Street and Church Way.

If anyone has any enquiries about this work they should contact Cadent’s customer services team 0161 703 1000.

To find out more about how Cadent replaces gas mains and how that affects residents and businesses go to www.bettergaspipes.co.uk.