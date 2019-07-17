Main road reopens and Northampton residents warned of cloudy water

Mereway has reopened four days after the major route around town was closed following a burst water main.

A burst water mains forced the closure of Mereway early on Friday morning last week, which also resulted in Abbeyfield School having to shut for the day due to health and safety reasons.

Mereway is now open again following the burst water main last Friday

The westbound stretch was reopened later that day but eastbound remained closed until last night (Tuesday), allowing Anglian Water to fix the burst.

Students and staff have been having to walk to Abbeyfield since Monday.

Following the opening of the road, the school said on its Facebook page: "Can we take this opportunity to thank you for your support and patience.

"Your understanding that the situation has been beyond our control is appreciated and staff and students have been fantastic."

Anglian Water is advising that although the work has now been carried out, some residents in the area may experience white or cloudy water which is caused by the air in the supply.

A spokesperson said: "Air in water is harmless and should clear id the water is allowed to stand in a glass.

"Such disturbances are usually short lived."