Main road in Northamptonshire closed following crash this morning

A main road in Northamptonshire has been closed following a crash in a construction area.

The A43 is shut in both directions from Red House Lane to Sywell Road - effectively between Sywell and Hannington. {Between 7am and 8am - a car and a bus were involved in a serious collision|https://www.northamptonchron.co.uk/news/traffic-and-travel/driver-suffers-life-threatening-injuries-in-a43-bus-crash-between-northampton-and-kettering-1-9074403|}.

There is severe congestion on the roads heading towards to Isham, Pitsford and Great Harrowden as cars navigate the diversion.