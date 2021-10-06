M1 remains gridlocked in Northamptonshire as firefighters tackle HGV blaze
National Highways warns severe delays could linger all day
Traffic is still queueing on the M1 at Wednesday lunchtime (October 6) six hours after a lorry fire blocked three lanes of the motorway.
Three lanes remain closed while more than 20 firefighters from two counties tackled a blazing HGV on the southbound stretch of motorway between the M45 and Northampton.
The fire was first reported at 6.15am with crews from The Mounts, Mereway, Kettering and Rugby using breathing apparatus to douse flames.
National Highways have warned congestion could continue all day as smoke continues to billow from the wreckage and tarmac may need repairing.
At one time, drivers were warned they faced two hour delays getting through.
A statement issued at just after 11am said: "The queue of congestion approaching the scene is approximately six miles in total.
"Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are on scene and are working to extinguish the fire however the vehicle continues to reignite.
"Recovery operators are on scene and are in the process of dismantling the vehicle to allow fire crews to concentrate their efforts in extinguishing the blaze at the source. Three of the four lines are likely to remain closed for some time.
"If this incident impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey. "