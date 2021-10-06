M1 remains gridlocked in Northamptonshire as firefighters tackle HGV blaze

Firefighters tackle the blazing lorry on the M1 on Wednesday morning

Traffic is still queueing on the M1 at Wednesday lunchtime (October 6) six hours after a lorry fire blocked three lanes of the motorway.

Three lanes remain closed while more than 20 firefighters from two counties tackled a blazing HGV on the southbound stretch of motorway between the M45 and Northampton.

The fire was first reported at 6.15am with crews from The Mounts, Mereway, Kettering and Rugby using breathing apparatus to douse flames.

Four fire crews called out at 6.15am were still working on the blaze five hours later

National Highways have warned congestion could continue all day as smoke continues to billow from the wreckage and tarmac may need repairing.

At one time, drivers were warned they faced two hour delays getting through.

A statement issued at just after 11am said: "The queue of congestion approaching the scene is approximately six miles in total.

"Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service are on scene and are working to extinguish the fire however the vehicle continues to reignite.

Three out of four lanes have been closed past the scene

"Recovery operators are on scene and are in the process of dismantling the vehicle to allow fire crews to concentrate their efforts in extinguishing the blaze at the source. Three of the four lines are likely to remain closed for some time.