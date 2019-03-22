M1 fully closed just north of Northamptonshire due to lorry fire

The M1 has been closed near Lutterworth due to a lorry fire.

All three lanes on the northbound side of the motorway are shut between Lutterworth (junction 20) and Foss Park (junction 21).

Traffic on the northbound M1 has backed up to the Catthorpe interchange, and there is slow-moving traffic on the A5 as a knock-on effect from the diverted traffic heading up the A5 to Hinckley to then take the M69 back to the M1 at junction 21.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service was called out at around 1.30am to reports of two lorries on fire.

While the fire is now out, recovering the vehicles and repairing the road are the reasons for the current closure. Highways England says it does not expect the M1 to clear until around 3pm.



The aftermath of the fire on the M1 (Pic by Mark's ESV photos @ESV911)