M1 closed in Northamptonshire after incident involving pedestrian

A major motorway through Northamptonshire remains closed after "an incident involving a pedestrian" this afternoon.

Highways England has reported major traffic delays in both directions after an incident on the southbound carriageway between junction 15 and 14.

Northbound traffic is still being held while police attend the scene.

A tweet in the last few minutes read:"#M1 southbound J15-J14 traffic is being released.

"Northbound traffic remains held whilst @NorthantsPolice units deal with an incident involving a pedestrian on the network however we expect we'll be releasing traffic in that direction very soon."