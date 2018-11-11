Luke, aged three, lays touching Northampton tribute to Great War relative

A boy from Northampton has made a touching addition to a poppy cascade to commemorate the sacrifice of his great, great, great uncle.

The knitted display is the idea of childminder Dawn Dyer, who installed it outside her home in East Hunsbury complete with 2,000 contributions from friends and neighbours.

Friends and neighbours made about 2,000 poppies for Dawn Dyer's display at her East Hunsbury house

A particularly special addition was made by one of the children she looks after, three-year-old Luke Bullard. Made by his grandmother, Luke placed the knitted poppy bearing the name of his great, great, great uncle, Gunner Henry Bullard.

Dawn said: "We discovered during the course of putting the display together, that Luke had a relative in the Royal Garrison Artillery who died serving his country.

"It was lovely that he was able to place this tribute on behalf of his own grandmother."

Henry was killed in action in Belgium on June 11, 1918, aged just 21.

The knitted poppy for Henry Bullard

He is buried at Hoogstade Belgian Military Cemetery.

Luke's mum, Nicola, said: "It was a very proud moment to see Luke placing such a special poppy."