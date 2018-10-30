Low-income Northampton households offered help to reduce winter energy bills

A new scheme will help 6,000 victims of fuel poverty in Northampton save money on heating and electricity costs.

Northamptonshire Energy Saving Service (NESS), which has been launched by MP Andrew Lewer, will target low-income households, older people, people with physical or mental health problems and people in living in rural

areas.

Backed by a £1.1 million fund from the National Grid, it will give expert advice on making the pennies stretch a little further.

Key services being provided by NESS include welfare benefit and debt advice, energy efficiency advice,

help with switching to better energy deals and a range of practical energy efficiency measures in the home.

Julie Silver, chief executive of the Community Law Service charity, which is helping deliver the services, said: “In the current climate many households on low incomes are struggling to afford their energy costs.

"As the winter approaches we want as many people as possible to contact us to see if we can help them through this new funding.”

The Project which aims to support up to 6,000 households over the three year period was designed and is being

delivered by Community Law Service, Care and Repair, South Northants Volunteer Bureau and Citizens Advice Services Corby and Kettering.

Northamptonshire County Council are providing a strategic lead for the project.