Loved ones of man who died after one-punch assault in Northampton to fundraise in his memory

Friends and family of 24-year-old Bradley Matcham, who lost his life after being struck outside McDonald's in the Drapery, are taking on Tough Mudder to raise funds for brain injury association, Headway.

The incident happened close to an alleyway near the fast food outlet between 5.10am and 5.15am on Saturday, February 9, when Mr Matcham was punched once to the head, causing him to lose consciousness and collapse.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry but sadly died as a result of his injuries on Monday, February 18.

His friend Billy Torpey is among his loved ones and colleagues who are taking on the Northampton Tough Mudder at Franklins Gardens on June 1 and have so far raised £1,040 in his memory.

Mr Torpey said: "The memories we all have of Bradley are treasured ones that we will keep hold of forever.

"I had the honour of calling Brad my friend but he felt more like a brother to me.

"His presence has made such an impact on my life that has made me a better person today. I know he affected so many other lives who also feel this strongly towards him."

Bradley always wanted to take on the Tough Mudder and his nearest and dearest now want to complete the challenge in his honour.

"Brad's outlook on life was to always 'enjoy yourself'," Mr Torpey added.

"He truly was one in a million and the world certainly feels a lesser place knowing that Brad is no longer here.

"His cheeky, charismatic and vibrant personality were just some of the qualities that Brad possessed but most importantly, he had the ability to make others feel more positively towards life itself."