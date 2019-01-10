Louis-Ryan murder trial has collapsed at Northampton Crown Court

The jury in the trial of a defendant charged with killing a teenager who was visiting Northampton has been dismissed after only one day of service.

A murder trial began yesterday (January 9) over the death of 17-year-old Louis-Ryan Menezes, who was stabbed to death in Drayton Walk, Kingsthorpe, in May last year.



But at Northampton Crown Court today (Thursday), the judge was forced to dismiss the 12 selected jurors due to complications that cannot be reported.



As a result, the trial will have to start from scratch on Monday (January 15) with a fresh jury.



His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo told the jury: “Ladies and gentlemen, I’m sorry but I’m going to have to discharge you all in reaching a verdict in this case. A situation has arisen.”